Bills' Alonso has torn ACL, likely out for 2014 season

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (50) and free safety Jim Leonhard (35) try to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rishard Matthews (18) during the second half at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Dec 22, 2013; NY, USA; Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills suffered an early setback to their 2014 season in announcing on Wednesday that talented young linebacker Kiko Alonso will likely miss the upcoming NFL campaign due to a knee injury.

Alonso, who underwent hip surgery this off season, tore the knee ligament while working out in Oregon, according to the National Football League team.

“(Alonso) suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will most likely miss the 2014 season,” Bills General Manager Doug Whaley said in a statement.

“He will be scheduled for surgery in the near future and begin a rehabilitation program at the appropriate time.”

A second-round draft pick in 2013 out of the University of Oregon, Alonso was an NFL defensive rookie of the year contender last season after leading Buffalo with 159 tackles, two fumble recoveries and tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

Buffalo, who have not made the playoffs since 1999, finished last in the AFC East last season with a 6-10 record.

They Bills open their regular season on Sept. 7 at Chicago.