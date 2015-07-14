Assistant coach on NFL's Bills put on indefinite leave after arrest

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is seen in a police booking photo released July 12, 2015 by Florida's Walton County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Walton County Sheriff/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday placed Aaron Kromer on indefinite paid leave after the offensive line coach’s arrest for allegedly punching a boy in the face and threatening to kill the youth’s family in an altercation over beach chairs.

Bills President Russ Brandon said the organization “has continued to gather information” about Saturday’s run-in at Inlet Beach, about 25 miles northwest of Panama City on Florida’s Panhandle.

“We have been in regular discussions with the league office and have decided to place Aaron on indefinite paid administrative leave in accordance with the league’s Personal Conduct Policy while we continue to work our way through the investigative process with the league,” Brandon said.

Kromer, who has been in the National Football League for 15 years, was charged with misdemeanor battery and released on bond, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

New Orleans Saints interim head coach Aaron Kromer looks on during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New Orleans, Louisiana in a October 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/files

The sheriff’s office said three boys who had been fishing were confronted by Kromer and his son over the use of several chairs left near the beach. Kromer grabbed their fishing pole and pushed one boy to the ground, then punched him in the face, the boys told sheriff’s deputies.

The victim told investigators that Kromer threatened to kill the boy’s family if he reported the incident to police, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Kromer, 48, joined the Bills this season after two years as the offensive coordinator and line coach for the Chicago Bears. He has also worked for the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

The NFL overhauled its Personal Conduct Policy last year after being sharply criticized for being too lenient on players who committed domestic violence.

The Bills begin their training camp on July 31 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, New York, under new coach Rex Ryan.