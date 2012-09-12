Buffalo Bills anticipate Sunday return for grieving tackle Dareus

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is blocked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Marcell Dareus after throwing an interception during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is expected to be back for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after grieving with his family this week following the death of his brother, the team said.

Simeon Gilmore, the defensive tackle’s younger brother, was one of three people shot and killed during a burglary in Pelham, Alabama on the weekend.

”I spoke to Marcell and all of our condolences do go out to him and the family,“ Bills head coach Chan Gailey told reporters on Wednesday. ”He’s got a lot on his plate to say the least.

“I talked to him this morning. I think he’ll be back for Sunday’s game whether it’s tonight, tomorrow or the next day, but I think he’ll be here for this week. He wants to be back.”

A first-round pick by Buffalo in the 2011 National Football League Draft, the 22-year-old Dareus has been showered with support from his sympathetic team mates.

”I’ve traded text messages with him and talked to him a little bit,“ said defensive linemate Kyle Williams. ”Obviously Marcell is going through a hard time right now.

“There are many, many things that are more important than this game and losing a football game. We’re here to support Marcell. I think he’ll be back sometime this week and our prayers are with him.”

Defensive end Mario Williams added: “My heart goes out to Marcell. I texted him. He has a lot going on and I just wish him the very best and we’re going to let him take his time and take care of that.”

The Bills lost their season-opening game 48-28 to the New York Jets on Sunday.