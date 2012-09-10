FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bills' Jackson out indefinitely, Nelson done for season
September 10, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Bills' Jackson out indefinitely, Nelson done for season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson is out indefinitely and wide receiver David Nelson will miss the rest of the National Football League (NFL) season with knee injuries, the team said on Monday.

The loss of the two players, who were injured in Buffalo’s 48-28 season-opening blowout loss to the division rival New York Jets on Sunday, is a major blow to a Bills team that started the campaign with hopes of snapping a 12-year playoff drought.

Jackson, who was injured early in the second quarter on a hard hit by New York’s LaRon Landry, had an MRI on Monday that was inconclusive, according to a report on the team’s website.

He will be sidelined for at least a week to 10 days before being re-evaluated to determine a timetable for his return.

The 31-year-old Jackson was Buffalo’s leading rusher last season when he ran for 934 yards and six touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve last November with a broken right leg.

Nelson, the team’s second-leading receiver in the 2011 NFL season with 658 yards and five touchdowns, was injured when he went down to the ground away from the play during the fourth quarter. The Bills did not disclose the nature of the injury.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

