FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bills follow Manuel to stunning comeback win over Panthers
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Bills follow Manuel to stunning comeback win over Panthers

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

ORCHARD PARK, New York (Reuters) - Rookie quarterback EJ Manuel tossed a touchdown pass to Stevie Johnson with two seconds left to play to earn the Buffalo Bills a stunning 24-23 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

With less than two minutes on the clock, the Panthers up 23-17 and the crowd slowly heading for the exits, Manuel came onto the field and marched the Bills 80 yards in 96 seconds hitting a wide open Johnson with an arching two-yard pass to tie the game.

Dan Carpenter then coolly booted the extra point to clinch the victory, wiping away the disappointment of a last-second loss to the New England Patriots a week earlier.

The only quarterback selected in the first round of this year’s draft, Manuel has quickly become a fan favorite and won over a few more with a poised display, completing 27-of-39 pass attempts for 296 yards.

Johnson was Manuel’s favorite target hauling in eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown while CJ Spiller had a big afternoon, rushing for 103 yards.

Fred Jackson had the other Buffalo touchdown while Carpenter booted three field goals, including a 55-yarder, as the Bills improved their record to 1-1.

Cam Newton, the NFL’s rookie quarterback sensation in 2011, passed for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns and an interception as the Panthers slipped to 0-2.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.