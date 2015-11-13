Bills' Ryan revels in Jets revenge

Nov 12, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan runs off the field after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 22-17. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rex Ryan slammed his headset to the ground, pumped his fist and reveled in his revenge after the Buffalo Bulls beat his former team the Jets 22-17 in New York on Thursday.

Ryan coached the Jets for six seasons before taking over the Bills at the start of the year and made no secret of his desire to show them they had made a mistake by firing him.

“It’s really satisfying,” Ryan told reporters. “The main thing is, I never quit on them. I got shown the door.

“There’s always a part of you that says, ‘I’m going to show you you screwed up.’ I think that’s the way everyone is but nobody admits it.” Ryan relished every minute of the return, and did his best to rile the opposition up ahead of the game by naming former Jet IK Enemkpali as the Bills captain for the week.

Enemkpali was cut by the Jets in August after breaking the jaw of his own quarterback, Geno Smith.

While the move did not sit well with some New York players, Ryan said they were in no place to judge.

“The young man made a mistake. But he’s on our team and I’m proud of him,” Ryan said. “It’s a bad example to judge people. Nobody’s perfect including every single person that’s pointing the finger.”

The Bills (5-4) built a 22-3 lead against the Jets (5-4) and had to hold on for the win.

Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy, who gained 159total yards, said it was clear how much beating the Jets meant to Ryan.

“He didn’t talk too much about himself, but we knew he wanted to talk a little trash,” he said. “As a player you want to play for your coach, and he’s been good to us.”

Ryan was greeted with some boos at MetLife Stadium but claimed not to hear them.