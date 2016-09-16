Sep 15, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns to help the New York Jets secure their first victory of the season, 37-31, over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at New Era Field.

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 34 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown against his former team, avenging a loss here in last season's finale that kept New York out of the playoffs. Fitzpatrick threw for more yards than he compiled in that game (181) and last week's season-opening loss at Cincinnati (189).

Eric Decker caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Marshall had six receptions for 101 yards.

Tyrod Taylor passed for a career-high 297 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw a fourth-quarter interception as the Bills fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2010 when they lost the first eight games.

Forte's third touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run extended the Jets' lead to 13 points with 4:02 remaining.

The Bills got within a touchdown on Mike Gillislee's 18-yard scoring pass from Taylor with 1:17 left in the game.

Marshall recovered the Bills' onside kick attempt and the Forte ran the clock down to 10 seconds before the Bills got the ball back one final time. A hook-and-ladder pass got the Bills near midfield, but lacking any timeouts, they could not run another play.

The Jets pulled ahead 27-24 late in the third quarter when Forte scored on a 3-yard run. Nick Folk's third field goal of the game, from 36 yards out, made it 30-24 with 10:40 remaining.

The Bills scored two touchdowns in the first 3:32 of the second half to take a 24-20 lead.

On the third play of the third quarter, Taylor rolled to his right to escape the rush and located a wide open Greg Salas for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

Five plays into the Jets' ensuing drive, Bills linebacker Preston Brown punched the ball free from Jets receiver Jalin Marshall and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman returned the recovered fumble 36 yards for the go-ahead score.

Dan Carpenter's 38-yard field goal cut the Jets lead to 20-10 just before halftime.

The Jets scored on each of their first four drives in building a 20-7 lead.

Matt Forte notched his first touchdown with the Jets on a 1-yard run that put New York ahead 13-7 early in the second quarter. Ryan Fitzpatrick then found Eric Decker on a 5-yard slant with 3:54 remaining in the half. Decker has caught a touchdown pass in six consecutive games.

The Jets possessed the ball for 13:35 of the first quarter, taking an early lead on a 28-yard Nick Folk field goal, and making it 7-6 on Folk's 29-yarder on the final play of the quarter.

Marquise Goodwin sprinted past Darrelle Revis down the right sideline to haul in an 84-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor and vault the Bills in front 7-3 on just their second offensive play.