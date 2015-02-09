Bills convinced Incognito ready to 'move forward'

(Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills officially signed disgraced former Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito on Monday, convinced his past troubles are behind him.

Incognito, 31, has not played since he was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 as a result of a high-profile bullying scandal that involved former teammate Jonathan Martin.

“We are convinced that Richie is prepared to move forward and has and will continue to take the necessary steps to improve himself as a person and a teammate,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement.

“Following discussion with the rest of the coaching staff, we as an organization will provide him with the opportunity to do so.”

Incognito is best known for being at the center of an NFL-ordered probe that detailed a bullying scandal in the Dolphins’ clubhouse.

The scandal broke after Martin voluntarily left the club and said afterwards that he had been subjected to harassment, which an investigator said included racial slurs and sexual taunts about his mother and sister.

Incognito was subsequently suspended for the last eight games of the 2013 season stemming from Martin’s complaint.

This marks Incognito’s second stint in Buffalo, as he was with the team for a short time in 2009.

The 10th-year guard has started all 102 career games he has played in, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 2012 while playing for Miami when he saw action in all 16 games.

He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.