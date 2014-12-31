FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marrone quits as head coach of Buffalo Bills
December 31, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Marrone quits as head coach of Buffalo Bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Doug Marrone has resigned as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, the National Football League team announced on Wednesday.

Marrone departs just three days after guiding the Bills to their best season in a decade. They finished the regular season with a 9-7 record.

“Doug Marrone informed me late today that he has decided to exercise the option clause in his contract and relinquish his responsibilities as our head coach,” Buffalo owner Terry Pegula said in a statement.

“We are disappointed that Coach Marrone will no longer be an important part of our organization.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
