Bills acquire Pro Bowl running back McCoy from Eagles

(Reuters) - Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has been acquired by the Buffalo Bills from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso, the team said on Tuesday.

The Bills also announced that the team has signed McCoy to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCoy, a second-round pick (53rd overall) by the Eagles in 2009, comes to Buffalo after racking up 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground and 2,282 yards and 10 scores via the air in six seasons with Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old McCoy set the Eagles franchise record for single-season rushing yards and earned the NFL rushing title in 2013 with 1,607 yards while averaging just over five yards a carry and scored nine touchdowns.

Alonso, a second-round pick (46th overall) of the Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft, started all 16 games in his rookie season registering 159 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions and was named the Pro Football Writers Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old Alonso, who missed the 2014 season after suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of training camp, played at the University of Oregon under current Eagles head coach Chip Kelly.