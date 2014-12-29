Bills quarterback Orton retires

December 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton (18) passes the football against the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Bills 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton retired from football on Monday, almost a decade after being drafted by the Chicago Bears.

“I have been going at it for 10 years. It’s a family decision and I’ve decided to get home and be a dad and call it a day,” the 32-year-old said in a team statement.

Orton, taken in the fourth round by the Bears in 2005, joined the Denver Broncos in 2009 in a move that saw Jay Cutler head in the other direction.

After a short spell with the Kansas City Chiefs, he spent two years as back-up to Tony Romo at the Dallas Cowboys.

In August, the Bills picked up Orton who established himself as the starting quarterback after taking over from EJ Manuel in week five.

He helped the Bills (9-7) to their first winning season since 2004, throwing 18 touchdowns and passing for 3,018 yards.