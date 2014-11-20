Bills-Jets game will not be held in snowy Buffalo

(Reuters) - Sunday’s National Football League game between the New York Jets and the homestanding Bills will not be played in Buffalo due to the heavy snow that has hit western New York, the league announced on Thursday.

The contest will be rescheduled and relocated as part of the current week of games, with the date and location to be determined, the NFL said.

The NFL decision came after the National Hockey League announced that Friday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and the visiting New York Rangers had been postponed due to the snow.

Snowbound residents of western New York, who had been socked by five feet of snow in some areas earlier this week, awoke to another foot of accumulation on Thursday with the possibility of a further 30 inches (76 cm) expected, meteorologists said.

At least eight deaths have been blamed on the wintry blast.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York, Sunday’s Jets-Bills game will not be played in Buffalo,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We have been in contact with the public authorities and we realize the importance of all available public safety resources being available for the community at this difficult time.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier Thursday that holding the Bills game would be impractical because many roads were either cut off or dangerous to drive.

“If you ask me today, right now, my two cents is it’s impractical to have the game because it jeopardizes public safety,” he said at a news conference.