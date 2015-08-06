Star of NHL's Blackhawks being investigated for rape: newspaper

Jun 18, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) gives a thumbs up to the crowd during the 2015 Stanley Cup championship parade and rally at Soldier Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Police in upstate New York are investigating rape allegations against Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, the Buffalo News reported on Thursday, citing two law enforcement sources.

Kane, 26, has an off-season home in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg, where a woman has accused the four-time NHL All-Star of sexual assault, according to the unidentified sources cited in the newspaper.

The law enforcement sources said the woman went to a hospital and tests using a rape kit were performed after the incident last weekend.

“We are aware of the police investigation and are following developments,” said the National Hockey League’s Frank Brown, group vice president of communications.

Kane, who has not been charged with any crime, is scheduled to bring the Stanley Cup to Buffalo this weekend to celebrate the Blackhawks’ third championship in the last six years.

“We are aware of the matter and are in the process of gathering information,” the team said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Hamburg Police Chief Gregory Wickett could not be reached by Reuters but told the newspaper he could not confirm there was a criminal investigation.

In 2009, Kane was involved with an altercation with a Buffalo cab driver and accused of assaulting him. He and a cousin pleaded to disorderly conduct.

Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson, could not be reached for comment.