NFL has ledger of money paid out in Saints' bounty scandal

(Reuters) - A key piece of evidence held by the NFL in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal is a “ledger” that shows there was a system for paying football players to injure their opponents, Yahoo Sports reported on Friday.

The ledger includes a laundry list of injuries and the money a player could earn for inflicting them, said Yahoo, citing two sources with knowledge of what evidence the National Football League (NFL) holds.

Among the more lucrative items were the $1,000 paid for a cart-off (a hit that resulted in a player being helped off the field) and $400 paid for whacks (hard hits), Yahoo said.

NFL Players Association spokesman George Atallah told Yahoo that the league informed the union of the ledger but never showed it to the players group.

Sources told Yahoo that the NFL showed portions of the ledger to some of the defensive players who have been investigated in the scandal.

The NFL has suspended four players for their role in the scheme that reportedly paid players thousands of dollars to injure opposing teams’ top players.