NFL "bounties" coach to meet with league officials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Football League has ordered Gregg Williams, the coach at the center of a scandal involving paying bounties for big hits on opposing players, to meet on Monday with league investigators in New York, a spokesman said.

Williams, the former defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints who recently was hired to the same position by the St. Louis Rams, must appear at NFL headquarters for the meeting, NFL spokesman Brian McCarty said.

McCarthy declined to comment further about the meeting and said the NFL has no plans to make a statement afterward.

On Friday, the NFL said Saints players were involved in an illegal “bounty” system operated by Williams that rewarded players for injuring opponents.

Over the weekend, the breadth of the scandal widened beyond the Saints following media reports that at least three other teams for which Williams had coached also had bounty schemes for big hits. They are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins.

In its announcement on Friday, the NFL said an investigation into the past three NFL seasons revealed that between 22 and 27 Saints defensive players maintained the program along with Williams.

Discipline to those involved in the scandal could include fines, suspensions and forfeiture of a team’s draft choices.