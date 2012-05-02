Timeline: Key moments in Saints' bounty scandal

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) suspended four players on Wednesday for their role in the New Orleans Saints’ bounty scheme that paid players for hurting opponents.

Here is a timeline of key events since the scandal surfaced:

March 2 - NFL investigation shows Saints coaches and between 22 and 27 players had a bounty system that gave cash rewards for knocking opponents out of games from 2009-11.

March 6 - Saints’ head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis issue statement taking “full responsibility” for not stopping the bounty program.

March 9 - Saints quarterback issues statement denying any knowledge of bounty program.

March 21 - NFL suspends former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams indefinitely, head coach Sean Payton for the entire 2012 season, general manager Mickey Loomis for eight games and assistant coach Joe Vitt for six games.

March 21 - League also fines Saints organization $500,000 and makes Saints forfeit second-round draft picks in 2012 and 2013.

March 30 - Payton, Vitt and Loomis appeal suspensions.

April 5 - Documentary filmmaker releases audio of Williams, taken before a playoff game earlier this year, instructing his players to deliberately injure opponents.

April 9 - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell turns down appeals from Payton, Vitt and Loomis.

May 2 - NFL suspends Saints’ Jonathan Vilma for entire 2012 season, team mate Will Smith (four games) and former Saints players Anthony Hargrove (eight games) and Scott Fujita (three games). Sends memo to all 32 NFL teams to re-emphasize that any program of non-contract bonuses is a violation of league rules.