Patriots' Brady, young at heart, eager for Super Bowl shot

Jan 18, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles after beating the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Reuters) - Tom Brady briskly handled his news conference on Sunday after another postseason win had taken him to the Super Bowl, though a few moments later he revealed the spark that drives him.

Brady let his polished guard down when he stopped to talk with former teammate Willie McGinest of the NFL Network in the concrete hallway leading out of Gillette Stadium.

“I still feel like a young kid out there. I have so much fun playing,” he said when asked about thriving after 15 seasons in the National Football League.

Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen waited, beaming with a brand new AFC title cap pulled down over her blonde tresses.

Another game, another postseason milestone for Brady, 37, who leapfrogged Peyton Manning for most postseason passing yards in Sunday’s 45-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts.

The next chance to add to his legacy will come when Brady leads the Pats against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl at Glendale, Arizona.

“They’re a great team, obviously one of the best defenses in the league,” said Brady, also number one in postseason wins and touchdown passes. “We’ll put together a plan that we’ll go out and execute with confidence, and score a lot of points. That’s what our goal is.”

Brady will match throws against Russell Wilson, 26, of the Seahawks, who are trying to become the first team to claim back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady’s bunch in 2005.

A win would be Brady’s fourth and tie him with boyhood idol Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for most Super Bowl rings.

“That Super Bowl game, anything can happen,” said Brady, who suffered agonizing defeats to the Giants in his last two NFL title games in 2008 and 2012.

Brady still burns to excel after joining the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, the 199th player taken in 2000.

“You have to put the time in to be a true professional. Study, prepare the way you need to,” said Brady.

”It’s easy to do in September, easy to do in October. It starts getting hard in November and December. Some days you don’t feel like going out there. But you’ve got to be able to grind, you’ve got to be able to put it in the bank.

“You get rewarded when you win games like this.”