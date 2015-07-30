FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge orders Deflategate talks, urges all sides to cool it
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Judge orders Deflategate talks, urges all sides to cool it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York federal judge who will review New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s appeal of his four-game suspension over the “Deflategate” scandal on Thursday ordered the National Football League and its players union to begin settlement talks.

In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman directed all parties “forthwith actively to begin to pursue a mutually acceptable resolution” of the dispute, if they have not already done so.

Berman also said that while litigation is ongoing, it is appropriate and helpful for all sides to “tone down their rhetoric,” saying “the earth is already sufficiently scorched.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.