Broncos have Osweiler's back, says Anderson

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) and running back C.J. Anderson (22) celebrate during the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - While C.J. Anderson’s game-winning, 48-yard touchdown run against New England in overtime on Sunday looked like the perfectly crafted rushing play, the Denver running back confessed he had no idea how if unfolded.

With the score tied at 24-24 at a snowy Sports Authority Field, Anderson took a toss from quarterback Brock Osweiler and sliced through a hole in the right side of the Patriots defense opened up by excellent Broncos blocking.

The touchdown, Anderson’s second of the game, sealed the 30-24 win and ended the Patriots’ perfect start to the season.

“To be honest, I don’t know what happened,” said Anderson. “The hole just opened up and I took off and ran in through.”

The win, which lifted the Broncos to 9-2 and three games clear in the AFC West, would be a boost to Broncos back-up quarterback Osweiler, Anderson added.

Osweiler started a second successive game after 39-year-old Peyton Manning was ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury. The Broncos also beat Chicago last week.

“We’ve got a long way to go but this is a good one,” Anderson said. “It means a lot. As a team, we’re just trying to say we have (Osweiler’s) back and hopefully when Peyton comes back hopefully we’ll have his back.”