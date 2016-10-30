FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bronco coach injured in sideline collision with player
#Sports News
October 30, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 10 months ago

Bronco coach injured in sideline collision with player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is taken off the field in the second quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was taken to hospital during the second quarter of Sunday's game against San Diego after a Chargers player inadvertently knocked him down.

Phillips was sent flying when running back Melvin Gordon barreled into him after going out of bounds.

He fell backward, appearing to hit the back of his head on the ground.

He was placed on a stretcher and immobilized before being lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

The Broncos said he was alert and had movement in all of his extremities.

Linebackers coach Reggie Herring took over play-calling duties for the defense.

Editing by Andrew Both

