Cilic wins Basel title, edges nearer London
Marin Cilic beat Japan's Kei Nishikori for the Basel Open title on Sunday to edge closer to securing his place in the ATP World Tour Finals in London next month.
(The Sports Xchange) - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was taken to hospital during the second quarter of Sunday's game against San Diego after a Chargers player inadvertently knocked him down.
Phillips was sent flying when running back Melvin Gordon barreled into him after going out of bounds.
He fell backward, appearing to hit the back of his head on the ground.
He was placed on a stretcher and immobilized before being lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.
The Broncos said he was alert and had movement in all of his extremities.
Linebackers coach Reggie Herring took over play-calling duties for the defense.
SINGAPORE Dominika Cibulkova put on a serving masterclass to secure the biggest victory of her career when the Slovakian stormed to a 6-3 6-4 triumph over world number one Angelique Kerber to claim the WTA Finals title on Sunday.
Andy Murray's charge towards the world number one ranking continued as he beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-6(6) to claim the Vienna Open title on Sunday.