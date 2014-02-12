Elway's contract extended by Broncos, adds GM title

Denver Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway walks on the field before their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Denver September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The future of the Denver Broncos is more firmly than ever in the hands of John Elway after the National Football League franchise extended his contract and expanded his role.

The Hall of Fame quarterback’s contract as executive vice-president of football operations has been extended by three years, through the 2017 season, following Denver’s trip this month to the Super Bowl.

Elway’s role has also been expanded to include the general manager title, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Our organization is extremely pleased with the work John Elway has done in his three years since rejoining the Broncos,” Broncos president Joe Ellis said in a statement.

“He has demonstrated great vision and leadership in his role, assembling a championship-caliber team and positioning it for sustained success.”

Denver has the third most wins in the NFL since Elway joined the front office three years ago, and he was instrumental in the signing of quarterback Peyton Manning two seasons ago.

Indeed, Elway put together nearly the entire team that won the AFC Championship before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48.

According to the team, Elway acquired or re-signed 58 of the 64 players on its active/reserve roster.

“You get a guy like Peyton Manning,” Elway said. “Now it’s about trying to find all the pieces together.”