#Sports News
November 2, 2013 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Denver Broncos coach John Fox taken to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Fox, coach of the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday after feeling light-headed while playing golf, the team said in a statement on its website.

“He is being held at the hospital for testing and further observation,” the team said. “Our medical staff is currently in contact with Coach Fox, his family and the doctors who are treating him.”

Fox, 58, is in his third year as coach of the Broncos. The team has a bye week and is not playing this weekend. Fox was the coach of the Carolina Panthers for nine years before going to Denver.

Denver is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the second best record in the NFL at seven wins and one loss. The Kansas City Chiefs have the best record at 8 and 0.

(Corrects to say “League‘s” instead of “League” in first paragraph)

Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
