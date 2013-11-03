Denver Broncos coach John Fox taken to hospital

Denver Broncos head coach John Fox watches from the sideline during the second quarter of their NFL pre-season football game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California August 8, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - John Fox, coach of the Denver Broncos, was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday after feeling light-headed while playing golf, the National Football League team said in a statement on its website.

“He is being held at the hospital for testing and further observation,” the team said. “Our medical staff is currently in contact with Coach Fox, his family and the doctors who are treating him.”

Patrick Smyth, executive director of media relations for the Broncos, quoted Fox as saying that he did not have a heart attack, according a column by Gray Caldwell, editor of the team’s website, DenverBroncos.com.

“I am doing fine,” Fox wrote in a text message to Smyth. “We are just running some tests and will know more in a few hours.” Fox, 58, will be held overnight at the hospital for observation, Caldwell wrote.

Fox is in his third year as coach of the Broncos. The team has a bye week and is not playing this weekend. Fox was the coach of the Carolina Panthers for nine years before going to Denver.

Denver is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the second best record in the NFL at seven wins and one loss. The Kansas City Chiefs have the best record at 8 and 0.