Broncos lose cornerback to injury ahead of AFC championship
January 13, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

Broncos lose cornerback to injury ahead of AFC championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (4) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Titans 51-28. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - RTX16AEF

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos will play Sunday’s AFC championship without starting cornerback Chris Harris, who was ruled out with a knee injury, according to a report on the NFL website on Monday.

Harris suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Denver’s 24-17 playoff win over the San Diego Chargers and will need surgery to repair it, the report said.

“Blessed to be able to help the team get this Far, and will still do my part in meeting room to help my guys out,” Harris wrote on his Twitter account.

The 24-year-old Harris, who has three interceptions for Denver this season, is a key man in the top-seeded Broncos’ secondary that will be tested by New England quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers in Sunday’s game.

After Harris went out Sunday in the third quarter against the Chargers, San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers took advantage of his replacement, Quentin Jammer, during a late rally that fell short.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

