Brilliant Manning inspires Broncos in 37-21 rout

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning calls the play against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Denver September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning and the high-powered Denver Broncos steamrolled another opponent in their 37-21 rout of the AFC West’s Oakland Raiders on Monday.

Manning fired all three of his touchdown passes in the first half to move the Broncos to a perfect 3-0 start.

Denver’s unstoppable quarterback finished with 374 passing yards while feeding all of his key receivers as the Broncos seized a 27-7 lead by halftime.

“I think (Manning has) started up where he left off last year, improved on that,” Broncos coach John Fox told reporters.

“We’ve added some weapons. He’s an incredible player as far as the way he prepares and communicates to his team.”

Oakland’s own quarterback, 24-year-old Terrelle Pryor, played admirably but the Raiders (1-2) were simply no match.

Since Manning tied a league record with seven touchdown passes in a season-opening win against Baltimore, Denver have not looked back.

In their latest offensive showcase, Eric Decker had 133 receiving yards, Demaryius Thomas had 10 catches while Wes Welker and Julius Thomas each added touchdown receptions.

“Any inch of mistake that (Manning) sees, he’s going to put the ball there and find that hole,” said Raiders cornerback Mike Jenkins.

Ronnie Hillman added a 1-yard touchdown run for Denver, who won their last 11 regular-season games last year before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff game.

The Broncos opened the game by scoring on five of their first six drives. Oakland caught their breath and played better in the second half.

LaMarr Houson sacked Manning to force a fumble in the third quarter and it led to a drive that ended with Darren McFadden’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Marcel Reece.

McFadden added a TD run in the last couple of minutes to create the final margin.