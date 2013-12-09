FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broncos clinch playoff berth by stomping Titans
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 9, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Broncos clinch playoff berth by stomping Titans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Terrance Knighton (94) after catching an interception during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 51-28. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning clinched a berth in the National Football League playoffs by stomping the visiting Tennessee Titans 51-28 on Sunday.

Matt Prater kicked an NFL record 64-yard field goal to help spark the win.

The victory improved the AFC West-leading Broncos’ record to 11-2 with the second-place Kansas City Chiefs at 10-3 with three weeks remaining in the season.

Denver, with two wins against the Chiefs this season, holds the tiebreaker edge over Kansas City.

Manning completed 39-of-59 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s victory over the 5-8 Titans.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.