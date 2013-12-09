Broncos clinch playoff berth by stomping Titans

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning clinched a berth in the National Football League playoffs by stomping the visiting Tennessee Titans 51-28 on Sunday.
Matt Prater kicked an NFL record 64-yard field goal to help spark the win.
The victory improved the AFC West-leading Broncos’ record to 11-2 with the second-place Kansas City Chiefs at 10-3 with three weeks remaining in the season.
Denver, with two wins against the Chiefs this season, holds the tiebreaker edge over Kansas City.
Manning completed 39-of-59 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s victory over the 5-8 Titans.
