Broncos clinch playoff berth by stomping Titans

Dec 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Terrance Knighton (94) after catching an interception during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 51-28. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos and quarterback Peyton Manning clinched a berth in the National Football League playoffs by stomping the visiting Tennessee Titans 51-28 on Sunday.

Matt Prater kicked an NFL record 64-yard field goal to help spark the win.

The victory improved the AFC West-leading Broncos’ record to 11-2 with the second-place Kansas City Chiefs at 10-3 with three weeks remaining in the season.

Denver, with two wins against the Chiefs this season, holds the tiebreaker edge over Kansas City.

Manning completed 39-of-59 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s victory over the 5-8 Titans.

