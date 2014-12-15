Broncos beat Chargers, secure AFC West divisional title

Dec 14, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores on a 28-yard pass play from quarterback Payton Manning in the third quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Right is San Diego Chargers defensive back Jahleel Addae (37). The Broncos went on to a 22-10 win. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos won the AFC West title on Sunday after a 22-10 win over divisional rivals the San Diego Chargers took them to an 11-3 record.

The victory ensures the Broncos, beaten by Seattle in last season’s Super Bowl, will enter the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Quarterback Peyton Manning completed 14 of 20 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Manning left the field late in the second quarter to receive treatment for a thigh injury but returned to guide his team to victory.