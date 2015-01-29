FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broncos continue coaching rebuild with Phillips addition
#Sports News
January 29, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Broncos continue coaching rebuild with Phillips addition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos will hire Wade Phillips as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday, as they continue to reshape their coaching staff after the team’s early exit from the playoffs.

Phillips has spent 37 seasons in the NFL as a head coach and coordinator. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator and head coach in Denver during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After losing to Indianapolis in the divisional playoffs, the Broncos parted with head coach John Fox and hired Gary Kubiak to replace him.

Phillips was the defensive coordinator under Kubiak in Houston from 2011-2013 before replacing him as interim coach when Kubiak was fired.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
