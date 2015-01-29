Broncos continue coaching rebuild with Phillips addition

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos will hire Wade Phillips as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday, as they continue to reshape their coaching staff after the team’s early exit from the playoffs.

Phillips has spent 37 seasons in the NFL as a head coach and coordinator. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator and head coach in Denver during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After losing to Indianapolis in the divisional playoffs, the Broncos parted with head coach John Fox and hired Gary Kubiak to replace him.

Phillips was the defensive coordinator under Kubiak in Houston from 2011-2013 before replacing him as interim coach when Kubiak was fired.