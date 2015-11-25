FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manning out of action for at least two weeks with injured foot
November 25, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Manning out of action for at least two weeks with injured foot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Chiefs won 29-13. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning is likely to miss at least the next two weeks with his injured left foot, the Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback visited a foot specialist for the diagnosis and it was decided he will wear a walking boot for at least one week.

“Peyton and I had a good visit today, and we’ve got a plan in place for his recovery,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told the team’s website. “His foot will be in a cast for at least a week, but he’ll be able to be part of meetings and do some workouts with the rest of the team.”

Manning, 39, last took the field on Nov. 15 when he became the National Football League’s all-time leading passer but endured one of his worst days as a pro. The five-time league MVP completed just 5-of-20 passes for 35 yards and four interceptions in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was benched during the performance, and Kubiak later said he regretted playing Manning because of his health. The Broncos (8-2) have turned to backup Brock Osweiler in the meantime as they try to steady their course and return a healthy Manning in time for a playoff run.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

