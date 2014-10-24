FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manning adds to touchdown record as Broncos beat Chargers
October 24, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Manning adds to touchdown record as Broncos beat Chargers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass over San Diego Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget (94) during the first half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver quarterback Peyton Manning added three more touchdowns to his career record as the Broncos beat the San Diego Padres 35-21 in a National Football League game on Thursday.

Manning took his career touchdown total to 513, four days after overtaking Brett Favre as the leader on the all-time list.

The Broncos won their fourth successive game and improved to 6-1, the best record in the AFC and tied for the best record in the league with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers fell to 5-3, second behind Denver in the AFC West.

All three of Manning’s touchdown passes were to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who caught nine passes for 120 yards.

“We’re trying to put pressure on a defense, get everybody involved and tonight was Emmanuel’s night,” said Manning, who completed 25-of-35 passes for 286 yards.

While happy with another victory, he issued a less than subtle warning to his team not to get too carried away by the result against a team that had several key players out injured.

Sanders, meanwhile, sounded like the consummate team player.

“In this system you’ve got to wait your turn,” said Sanders, who was acquired as a free agent from Pittsburgh in the off-season.

“Everyone is going to eat eventually and tonight was just my night. At any moment, this offense can take off.”

San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers said he was impressed with the Broncos, particularly with the number of game-changing players on their team.

“When I think about defenses, offenses that are scary, it’s who makes game-changing plays and they’re really good.”

Rivers matched Manning’s three touchdowns, though two of them came fairly late in the game when the Chargers were in a deep hole.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
