Broncos beat Browns in OT to remain unbeaten

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball for a touchdown after the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Jordan Poyer (33) defends in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Brandon McManus kicked a 35-yard field goal with 4:56 remaining in overtime on Sunday to keep the Denver Broncos undefeated and beat the Cleveland Browns, 26-23.

The lead changed hands twice in the fourth quarter before a 26-yard field goal by Browns kicker Travis Coons with 1:30 to play tied the score, 23-23.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders midway through the fourth quarter one play after the Browns took the lead for the first time after being down 10-0 at halftime.

The Browns scored three touchdowns in the second half and took a 20-16 lead with 8:07 to play on a 35-yard interception return by linebacker Karlos Dansby.

The interception was the second of the game thrown by Manning, but just when it seemed all the momentum was with the Browns, the Broncos’ 39-year-old quarterback hooked up with Sanders to temporarily regain the lead for Denver.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) kicks the game winning field goal in overtime against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Broncos won 26-23. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A 29-yard field goal by McManus accounted for the only scoring of the first quarter.

The Browns started a drive on their own 19 late in the first quarter and advanced to the Denver 38 to start the second period. Running back Isaiah Crowell lost two yards on a run to the right.

On second down, quarterback Josh McCown looked to his right for wide receiver Travis Benjamin, but Denver cornerback Aqib Talib jumped the route and sprinted 63 yards to the end zone with the Broncos’ eighth interception of the season.

The Browns cut their 10-0 halftime deficit to a field goal with a touchdown on their first possession of the third quarter when McCown threw a 12-yard fade to tight end Gary Barnidge in the back right corner of the end zone.

Twice in the third quarter after cutting the lead to 10-7 the Browns got the ball back with good field position but each time the Broncos refused to yield. One Cleveland possession beginning at the Browns 35 ended in a three-and-out and one that started at the Browns 48 ended with a strip sack by Broncos linebacker Shaq Barrett. Barrett recovered the fumble to set up a 25-yard field goal by McManus.

McManus kicked his third field goal of the game for a 16-7 lead and then the Browns cut it to 16-14 on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Barnidge with 9:20 left.