Denver kicker Prater sets field goal record with 64-yarder

Dec 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 64 yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater set a National Football League record with a 64-yard field goal on Sunday in the team’s 51-28 rout of the Tennessee Titans.

Prater eclipsed the record of 63 yards first set 43 years ago by Tom Dempsey of the Saints. The kick came as time expired in the first half to bring the Broncos within 21-20 at intermission.

Equalling Dempsey’s booming kick of 1970 were Denver’s Jason Elam in 1998, Oakland’s Sabastian Janikowski in 2011 and San Francisco’s David Akers last season.

The long field goals by Prater, Elam and Janikowski all occurred in mile-high Denver, where the thin air gives kickers an advantage.

Prater has enjoyed a stellar season, converting 17 of 18 field-goal attempts and leads the league with 61 extra points for the Broncos, who clinched an AFC playoff berth as they improved their record to 11-2.