a year ago
Denver coach Kubiak taken to hospital with 'flu-like' symptoms
#Sports News
October 10, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Denver coach Kubiak taken to hospital with 'flu-like' symptoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak was taken to hospital on Sunday to be evaluated as a precautionary measure after he suffered from what the team called "flu-like symptoms".

The Broncos had lost 23-16 to Atlanta earlier on Sunday and while Kubiak attended a post-game media conference he fell ill afterwards and was taken to hospital.

In 2013, Kubiak also became ill during a game while coaching the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

In that instance, he fainted on the sidelines after he suffered a transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke, and spent two nights in hospital.

Kubiak, 55, joined Denver in 2015 and led them to Super Bowl victory last season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
