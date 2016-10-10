Murray battles past Dimitrov to clinch China Open title
Andy Murray outgunned Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 7-6(2) in the final of the China Open on Sunday to claim his 40th career title and continue his pursuit of the world number one spot.
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak was taken to hospital on Sunday to be evaluated as a precautionary measure after he suffered from what the team called "flu-like symptoms".
The Broncos had lost 23-16 to Atlanta earlier on Sunday and while Kubiak attended a post-game media conference he fell ill afterwards and was taken to hospital.
In 2013, Kubiak also became ill during a game while coaching the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.
In that instance, he fainted on the sidelines after he suffered a transient ischemic attack, or a mini-stroke, and spent two nights in hospital.
Kubiak, 55, joined Denver in 2015 and led them to Super Bowl victory last season.
England's Tyrrell Hatton fired his second scintillating round of the weekend to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday -- his first European Tour title.
SUZUKA, Japan Nico Rosberg is refusing to get carried away by thoughts of celebrating a maiden Formula One title triumph at the end of the season, despite getting one hand on the championship crown with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix.