Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak left hospital on Monday but will miss this week's game against the San Diego Chargers to give him more time to recover from a complex migraine condition.

Kubiak was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms as a precautionary measure following his team's 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. "I'm feeling much better and am thankful for everyone's thoughts and well-wishes," Kubiak said in a statement on Monday.

The Broncos will give Kubiak a week off while special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis leads the team against the Chargers (1-4) on Thursday.

"He will be back (next) Monday," team president and general manager John Elway told reporters while discussing Kubiak's condition at a news conference at the team's headquarters.

The Broncos (4-1) released a statement explaining that Kubiak underwent MRI and CT scans, both of which came back normal, and was diagnosed with the migraine condition that caused extreme fatigue and body weakness.

He received medication and was subsequently released.

"It's tough not being there with our team this week but I've got great confidence in Joe D (DeCamillis), our coordinators and coaching staff, and all of our players," Kubiak added.

"I've made a lot of positive changes health-wise in recent years and will continue to listen to doctors. I'll be at home this week, resting and getting healthy, and I look forward to rejoining our team Monday."

Kubiak, 55, had a previous health scare in 2013 when he suffered a mini-stroke at halftime of a game he was coaching for the Houston Texans and spent two nights in the hospital.

