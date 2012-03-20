Factbox: NFL-Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning was introduced as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after a two-week courtship during which he was one of the most sought after free agents in the National Football League’s (NFL) history.

* Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans.

* Selected first overall at the 1998 NFL Draft by the Colts out of the University of Tennessee.

* After 3-13 rookie season, posts 138-54 record over the next 12 seasons with the club.

* Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP)

* Eleven-time Pro Bowl selection

* Won Super Bowl MVP award in 2007 after leading Colts to 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the NFL title game.

* Took Indianapolis to a second Super Bowl, losing 31-17 in 2010 to the New Orleans Saints.

* Is the Colts’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (399), and yards passing (54,828).

* Threw for more than 4,000 yards in a season an NFL record 11 times, including a career-high 4,700 yards in 2010.

* Became NFL’s highest paid player when he signed a five-year $90 million contract with Indianapolis last July.

* Missed 2011 season because of multiple neck surgeries.

* Doctors declared Manning fit to return in February.

* Released by Indianapolis on March 7