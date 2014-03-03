Broncos' Manning gets physical all-clear for 2014 season

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning, who led the Denver Broncos to an appearance in last month’s Super Bowl, has been fully cleared to play next season, according to a report on the National Football League’s website on Monday.

The 37-year-old quarterback’s annual checkup was mandated as part of the five-year, $96 million contract he signed in 2012 after missing the 2011 NFL season following multiple surgeries on his neck.

The examination was considered a formality since Manning played in each of his team’s 19 games during the 2013 campaign, which ended with a loss to Seattle in the Super Bowl.

After getting the all-clear, Manning’s $20 million salary becomes guaranteed for the 2014 season, according to a report that cited a source in the Broncos’ organization.

Manning, who set single-season records in the 2013 campaign for touchdown passes and passing yards, is expected to take aim at Brett Favre’s career touchdowns record, needing 18 more to lead the all-time list.