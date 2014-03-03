Broncos' Manning gets physical all-clear for 2014 season

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning, who led the Denver Broncos to an appearance in last month’s Super Bowl, has been fully cleared to play next season, according to a report on the National Football League’s website on Monday.
The 37-year-old quarterback’s annual checkup was mandated as part of the five-year, $96 million contract he signed in 2012 after missing the 2011 NFL season following multiple surgeries on his neck.
The examination was considered a formality since Manning played in each of his team’s 19 games during the 2013 campaign, which ended with a loss to Seattle in the Super Bowl.
After getting the all-clear, Manning’s $20 million salary becomes guaranteed for the 2014 season, according to a report that cited a source in the Broncos’ organization.
Manning, who set single-season records in the 2013 campaign for touchdown passes and passing yards, is expected to take aim at Brett Favre’s career touchdowns record, needing 18 more to lead the all-time list.
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue