Broncos' backup Osweiler to start again in place of Manning
November 23, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Broncos' backup Osweiler to start again in place of Manning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) after the NFL game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback Peyton Manning will sit out once again as the Denver Broncos said on Monday that 25-year-old understudy Brock Osweiler will make his second successive start on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Manning is recovering from left foot and rib injuries and coach Gary Kubiak told reporters that he was seeking a second opinion for the painful case of plantar fasciitis in Manning’s foot.

“Peyton is frustrated by the fact that he’s injured,” Kubiak said of the 14-time Pro Bowler and five-time NFL MVP, who has been struggling through a sub-par season.

The 39-year-old Manning has thrown for just nine touchdowns in nine games to go along with a league-high 17 interceptions.

“He is doing everything he can possibly do to get himself healthy,” the coach said.

Osweiler made his first career start against the Chicago Bears, throwing two touchdown passes without an interception in a 17-15 victory on Sunday for AFC West-leading Denver (8-2).

“It was encouraging for a first start in this league,” Kubiak said of Osweiler’s debut. “He’s got to feel good about the first step.”

Kubiak said the quarterbacking role would continue to be evaluated.

“We’re day to day, week to week,” Kubiak said.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
