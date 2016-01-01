Manning set for backup role in regular season finale

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) prepares to throw a pass to pass the all time passing yard record during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning was expected to be backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos in their regular season finale against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday after being listed as probable on Friday’s injury report.

The 39-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 15 because of a torn plantar fascia in his left foot but looked close to full fitness after taking part in practice this week.

Manning took reps with the second-string offense on Friday and helped run the scout team while starting quarterback Brock Osweiler ran the first team.

“He was good, he practiced well,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told reporters about Manning. “It was a good week. We move forward with this weekend.”

Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time NFL MVP, had been struggling through a sub-par season with multiple injuries before his lengthy absence.

He has thrown for just nine touchdowns in nine games to go along with a league-high 17 interceptions.

Manning has not been active for Denver since he completed just 5-of-20 passes for 35 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15 before being benched following his fourth interception.

Should Manning fill the backup role for the Broncos on Sunday, he would be back in action one week after being linked allegedly to the illegal use of human growth hormone following neck surgery in 2011.

Manning has vehemently denied the allegations and the source of the Al-Jazeera report has since recanted the claims he was shown making in the film.

The Broncos are 11-4 for the season and lead the AFC West standings.