Broncos' injury-hit Manning to sit out Bears game

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Chiefs won 29-13. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will sit out this Sunday’s road game against the Chicago Bears after struggling with multiple injuries this season, the team said on Monday.

Manning, who was benched after throwing four interceptions and completing just 5-of-20 passes for 35 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, will be replaced as by backup quarterback Brock Osweiler.

“I told the team that this week Peyton is not going to play, that Brock is going to play this week and all of our full attention is going to be on getting Peyton back and healthy,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said during a news conference.

”I know that’s the best decision for him (Manning), for us to get him back and healthy, and we need to know where we are heading this week ... getting Brock and our football team ready to play Chicago.

“All our focus is in that direction as we move forward here today. I’ve gotta do what’s best for the player, for the team. I’ve been through it as a player. It’s a different week for (Osweiler).”

Kubiak said that the 39-year-old Manning had been struggling in recent weeks with a shoulder injury, painful ribs and a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot.

“I just think it’s the grind of the season,” Kubiak added. “He was doing everything he could to play for his football team.”

Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, became the National Football League’s all-time passing yards leader early in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs before he was benched after delivering one of the worst performances of his Hall of Fame career.

Kubiak said after the game that he probably should not have started the veteran quarterback.

“He came in Saturday and his ribs were bothering him a little bit. I probably should have made the decision not to play him in the game,” Kubiak told reporters. “I‘m disappointed in myself. This is on me.”

Manning, a seven-time All-Pro, has just nine touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions this season, a far cry from the numbers he has racked up as one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

The Broncos are 7-2 this season and lead the AFC West.