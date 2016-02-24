Peyton's retirement decision could come within two weeks

Feb 9, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade at Civic Center Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been huddling with his head coach Gary Kubiak and general manager John Elway with a decision on his NFL future set to be made within two weeks.

Manning, 39, riding high off Denver’s Super Bowl triumph earlier this month, is pondering retirement while the Broncos are contemplating their long-term future at quarterback.

Kubiak, speaking to media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, reiterated the club stance that there is no hurry, even though the clock is ticking in the decision process.

“It’s about him taking his time, to work through some things, think through some things. There’s no hurry here. We want him to enjoy what just took place and we’ll go from there,” he said in a report on the NFL’s website.

“Nothing has changed to that point. I think him and John (Elway) have had some conversations. I had a brief one with him yesterday and we’ll be talking probably today - maybe this week.”

If Manning wants to continue his illustrious career, it may require him moving on to another team.

The five-time league most valuable player, who had a poor statistical season with nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions, is guaranteed a whopping $19 million from Denver for the 2016 NFL season if he is on the team’s roster as of March 9.

Strong-armed Brock Osweiler, who started seven games at quarterback for Denver in 2015 while Manning was injured, will be a free agent in two weeks if he is not re-signed by the Broncos.

Kubiak went out of his way to praise the 25-year-old Osweiler, calling him a player with a bright future and saying “we want him on our football team.”