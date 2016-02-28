Quarterback Manning to announce retirement, report says

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) puts on his helmet before Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback great Peyton Manning is expected to announce his retirement within a week, the Denver Post reported on Saturday.

The newspaper reported that after meeting recently with Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, “Manning is certain” the time has come to call it a day.

Manning helped the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The victory was his second National Football League championship in a storied career in which he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player five times in 17 seasons, 13 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Broncos.

Manning, who turns 40 on March 24, said after the game that he would contemplate his future before making an announcement, and it has been widely assumed that will retire.

Elway told NFL.com on Thursday that he would not pressure his quarterback to make a decision and that the pair planned to meet again in the next week or so.

“I met with Peyton a couple nights ago and we had a good talk,” Elway said.

“As I said after the game, we’ll give him as much time as he needs. He still needs some more time so we’re going to afford him that time. He deserves it after 18 years in this league.”