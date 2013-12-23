Broncos linebacker Miller out with torn ACL

Nov 24, 2013; Foxborough, MA, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) recovers a fumble by the New England Patriots and returns it for a touchdown during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The playoff-bound Denver Broncos will mount their Super Bowl campaign without pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller, who suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, the NFL’s website said on Monday.

An MRI test on Monday revealed the extent of the injury to Miller, who was injured in the first quarter of Denver’s 37-13 victory in Houston, nfl.com reported.

Two-time Pro Bowler Miller, taken with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, missed the first six games of the season due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy but came back to register five sacks and 28 quarterback hurries.

The Broncos (12-3) clinched the AFC West title on Sunday and a first-round bye in the Super Bowl tournament.