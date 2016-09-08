FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broncos extend Sanders contract by three years
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 8, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Broncos extend Sanders contract by three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) addresses the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos have agreed on a new three-year contract with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the team said on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through 2019, is worth $33 million and will include $27 million in guarantees, according to the NFL’s website.

Sanders was set to make $5.6 million this season as part of the three-year contract he signed in 2014 prior to his new deal.

He was the second leading receiver for the Super Bowl-winning Broncos last campaign, catching 76 passes for 1,135 yards and six touchdowns.

“He plays with intensity and we love the way he competes,” Broncos executive vice president of football operations, John Elway, said on Twitter.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.