Broncos extend Sanders contract by three years

February 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) addresses the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos have agreed on a new three-year contract with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the team said on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through 2019, is worth $33 million and will include $27 million in guarantees, according to the NFL’s website.

Sanders was set to make $5.6 million this season as part of the three-year contract he signed in 2014 prior to his new deal.

He was the second leading receiver for the Super Bowl-winning Broncos last campaign, catching 76 passes for 1,135 yards and six touchdowns.

“He plays with intensity and we love the way he competes,” Broncos executive vice president of football operations, John Elway, said on Twitter.