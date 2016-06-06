Denver's Talib expected to make 'full recovery' after shooting

February 4, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) addresses the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is expected to make a full recovery after being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Sunday morning, the Super Bowl champions said in a statement.

Talib was treated at a Dallas area hospital after being shot in the early hours of the morning and is almost certain to miss Monday’s team trip to Washington D.C. to meet U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House.

“We are in communication with Aqib Talib, who remains at a Dallas hospital for observation as he recovers from a gunshot wound suffered to his lower right leg on Sunday,” the statement said.

“He is expected to be released from the hospital soon, and we are glad he is okay and will make a full recovery.”

According to multiple reports in local media, Talib was one of several victims of a shooting at a Dallas night club.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 30-year-old Talib is in the middle of a six-year, $57 million contract with the Super Bowl champion Broncos that he signed back in 2014.

In 2012, Talib was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.