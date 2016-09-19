Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) reacts after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker DeMarcus Ware broke his right arm near his elbow during his team's win against Indianapolis on Sunday, coach Gary Kubiak has said.

Ware left the game early in the third quarter and did not return as the Broncos went on to defeat the Colts 34-20.

He will undergo tests on Monday to reveal the extent of the damage and Kubiak said the team is still unsure whether he would be able to play through the injury.

Ware, 34, is a nine-time Pro Bowl player and key member of the defense which led the team to the Super Bowl last season.

