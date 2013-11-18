Broncos' receiver Welker status uncertain after concussion

Oct 27, 2013; Denver, CO, USA;Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (83) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos met the challenge with Sunday’s victory over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, but may be without sure-handed receiver Wes Welker for their next big test against the New England Patriots.

Welker’s status for a return Sunday night against the AFC East-leading Patriots (7-2), his former team, was in doubt after suffering a concussion in the 27-17 win over Kansas City, the Broncos announced after the game.

The Broncos jumped into a tie for the AFC West lead with Kansas City at 9-1 as Welker had eight catches for 74 yards.

Welker, who has scored nine touchdowns this season, took a big hit in the second half, left the field briefly, and later absorbed another hit that ended the game for him.

Under National Football League rules, Welker will not be able to participate fully in practice until Friday at the earliest even if he passes a baseline test on Monday.

Following their away clash against the Patriots, Denver will travel to Kansas City for another showdown with the Chiefs in a tough stretch of games for the Broncos.