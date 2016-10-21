Oct 11, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants kicker Josh Brown (3) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK The National Football League on Friday pushed back at claims that it did not adequately investigate a domestic violence case against player Josh Brown after newly released documents showed his then-wife accused him of a years-long pattern of physical and emotional abuse.

In August the NFL suspended Brown, a kicker for the New York Giants, for one game following his arrest in May 2015, when his then-wife, Molly, told police he grabbed her by the wrist during a heated argument at their home in Woodinville, Washington.

But in documents the King County Sheriff's Office released on Wednesday, Molly Brown said the Giants player had been physically abusive toward her more than 20 times. The documents also included journals and written statements by Brown in which he admits to being abusive.

The couple has since divorced, according to media reports.

This latest revelation comes as the league faces declining TV viewership and works to rebuild its image following other allegations of domestic violence involving former players Ray Rice and Greg Hardy.

Social media users and bloggers accused the league of enforcing a suspension that was too lenient given the scope of the accusations and said the league should have investigated the Brown case more carefully.

NFL spokeswoman Natalie Ravitz said on Twitter on Friday, however, that "four different individuals working for the NFL" contacted the King County police seeking information during the league's investigation and were denied access to the evidence.

King County police Sergeant Cindy West told Reuters the sheriff's office does not release case details to businesses or private citizens while they are still open and that the detective closed "her end of the case."

"The detective determined that it was unlikely the victim would testify," West told Reuters. "Without her testimony there's no way we could go to trial."

Brown's agent did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Twitter Thursday that the league would "thoroughly review" the new information. He did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

The Giants said the kicker would not travel with the team for its Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams in London. The team said would "revisit this issue" following the trip.

A spokeswoman for the NFL Players Association declined a request for comment.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery)