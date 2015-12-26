Browns linebacker Bryant to miss Chiefs game after arrest

Dec 6, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) runs by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Armonty Bryant (95) for a 12-yard gain during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns players Armonty Bryant and De‘Ante Saunders were arrested at a traffic stop on Christmas Day, the National Football League team said on Saturday.

Linebacker Bryant will not play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and will remain at home to deal with the legal matter. Saunders, a practice squad player, was never slated to play.

“These are charges that we take very seriously,” Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement.

“The importance of responsible decision-making is something we continually stress to all members of our organisation, which makes it extremely disappointing that these two individuals would put themselves in this situation by making such poor decisions.”

No official details have been released, but TV station Cleveland 19 News reported that Saunders was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding.

The 25-year-old Bryant is second on the team in sacks this season.

The Browns (3-11) are out of playoff contention. The Chiefs are 9-5 after eight straight victories.